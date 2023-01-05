The Uttar Pradesh Board Exam datesheet 2023 is expected to be issued soon. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will release the UP Board Date Sheet 2023 at upmsp.edu.in. Students can download the UP Board class 10 and 12 exam timetable from the official web portal of the Board only. As per media reports, this year around 58 lakh students have registered themselves for the UP Board 10th and 12th exams 2023. More girls have registered for the class 10 board examination compared to the last five years. The Board had earlier declared that the UP Board practical exams 2023 will be held from 16 to 28 February 2023. To clear the UP Board Examination 2023, students are required to score a minimum of 33 percent marks individually in practical and theory exams.

What are the steps to download the UP Board exam datesheet?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Go to the downloads tab on the homepage.

Step 3: The link to the UP Board exam datesheet would appear on the new page once the datesheet has been released.

Step 4: Once you click on the link, a PDF of the UP board exam timetable 2023 will open.

Step 5: Download the UP Board exam timetable and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Meanwhile, UPMSP has issued sample question papers for different subjects including Mathematics, English, Hindi, and other subjects for class 10 and 12 board exams. Candidates can download the sample papers and use them to understand the type of questions that would be asked in the exam.

