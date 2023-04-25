The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the results for UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams on Tuesday, 25 April. The results will be released at 1:30 PM through a press conference from the secondary Education Council Headquarters in Prayagraj. Candidates can check the results on the UP parishad’s official website, upresults.nic.in.

To view the results, candidates will need to enter their personal login credentials such as roll number, date of birth, etc. UPMSP officials are expected to announce the topper list, pass percentage, and scorecards.

The pass percentage for Class 10 and 12 in the UP Board Results 2023:

In order to pass the class 10 and 12 examinations, candidates must achieve a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject. Those who do not meet this requirement will have to appear in compartment exams, the dates of which will be announced separately. The class 10 exams for UP Board were held from 16 February to 3 March, and the class 12 exams took place from 16 February to 4 March this year.

The process of evaluating answer sheets was completed on 1 April for the High School and Intermediate final exams in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 58,85,745 students, including 31,16,487 Class 10 students, appeared for the exams this year.

Here are the steps to view the UP Board Result 2023:

Step 1: Navigate to the official website, upmsp.edu.in and click on the link for either Class 10 or Class 12 on the homepage.

Step 2: After this, a login page will appear where you will have to key in your login details.

Step 3: Now, press the submit option and the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Go through your result properly, then download the copy and take out its hardcopy for future reference.

Note:

The results published online are intended to provide immediate information to the examinees. Therefore, students are advised to verify their marks using the official hard copy issued by the respective institution/board/university.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.