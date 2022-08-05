UP B.Ed JEE 2022 results to be declared today, here's how to check

After the result is announced, those who have cleared the exam will be required to appear for the counselling, the dates of which are yet to be announced

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly is expected to declare the UP B.Ed Result 2022 today, 5 August. Candidates who had taken the UP B.Ed JEE exam may check their result on the official website at upbed2022.in. The UP B.Ed JEE exam was held in two parts and each part carried 200 marks. Thus, the exam was of 400 marks where each question carried 2 marks while one-third of marks were deducted for every wrong answer. This year, about 6 lakh candidates had registered for the UP B.Ed JEE in different categories. After the result is announced, those who have cleared the exam will be required to appear for the counselling, the dates of which are yet to be announced. A total of 19 educational institutes of UP grant admission through this entrance exam. Reportedly the answer copy evaluation for the exam is already completed and the result can now be declared anytime soon

What is the expected cut-off for the exam?

The cut off for the exam is expected to be between 341-351 marks for those who belong to the General category.

What are the steps to check the UP B.Ed Result?

Step 1: Go to the official site of UP B.Ed at upbed2022.in.

Step 2: Click on the UP B.Ed result link available on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in your login details.

Step 4: Click on submit and your UP B.Ed exam result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save your UP B.Ed result.

Step 6: Take a print out of the result for further use.

UP B.Ed JEE is a state-level entrance exam organised to provide admission to eligible candidates in the Bachelor of Education (BEd) course offered by various institutes in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Every year, the Government of Uttar Pradesh gives the responsibility of conducting the exam to different universities in the state.

This year the UP BEd JEE examination was conducted on 6 July 2022 for a duration of three hours.

In case of any queries, the candidates are advised to refer to the following helpline numbers -9258559253, 9258538874 and 9513632554.

