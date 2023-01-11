The Department of AYUSH, Government of Uttar Pradesh and National Informatics Centre (NIC) will end the registration process for the state’s AYUSH UG counselling 2022 today, 11 January 2023. Candidates who want to appear for UP AYUSH UG counselling 2022 can register online through the official web portal at upayushcounseling.upsdc.gov.in till 11:59 pm, today. UP Ayush NEET Counselling 2022 is the state centralised Online counselling process through which a candidate may apply for UG courses of Unani, Ayurveda, and Homeopathic in Government/Private colleges including State universities/Minority Institutions for 2022-23 academic session. The UP AYUSH NEET UG first merit list is scheduled to be released on 14 January at 5 PM. The online choice filling will start between 15 and 16 January. The Uttar Pradesh AYUSH UG round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on 17 January, 2023.

What are the steps to register yourself for Round 1 UP AYUSH UG Counselling 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at upayushcounseling.upsdc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the registration link and fill in your NEET application number, roll number, and Aadhar ID.

Step 3: On the new page that appears, fill in the required details and then upload necessary documents.

Step 4: Pay the UP AYUSH UG application fee and then submit your UP AYUSH NEET UG counselling form.

Step 5: Download your UP AYUSH UG confirmation page and then take a copy of it for further reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for UP AYUSH UG Counselling.

What is the UP AYUSH application fee?

The candidates who belong to the SC/ST category can register themselves for the UP AYUSH UG counselling 2022 by paying Rs 1,500 as the application fee. Other category candidates are required to pay Rs 2,000 as a registration fee.

