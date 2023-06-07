In today’s world, there are many different and unusual jobs available all over the world. These jobs can give people a chance to have a unique career path. These kinds of jobs are often not as well-known or popular as more traditional jobs. But they are becoming popular because they can offer a lot of money. As the world becomes more connected, people with special skills and interests can find jobs that pay well in areas that haven’t been explored much before. In this evolving landscape, people are discovering that their specialised talents and interests can lead to financial success in previously unexplored areas of work.

Have a look at these unconventional career options:

Art Therapist

If you’re seeking an engaging career in psychology, becoming an art therapist can be a promising choice. Art therapy is an expressive form of therapy that utilises artistic expression to enhance an individual’s overall well-being. Art therapists employ this powerful tool in the therapeutic process to improve self-esteem, promote various aspects of mental health, and alleviate tension and anxiety in their patients.

To pursue a professional career as an art therapist, interested candidates will require training in both art and counselling or psychology. Compensation for art therapists can vary based on factors such as hours worked or a monthly basis. As per a survey conducted by Salary Expert, the gross salary in India for art therapists can be around Rs 6 lakh per annum, or an equivalent hourly rate of Rs 400-500.

Wine Taster

A wine taster, as the title implies, is an individual who evaluates the flavour, texture, and other taste components of wine before it becomes available to the general public. The main qualifications for this role are possessing keen senses and an active palate. In addition to having a discerning palate, a wine taster should also possess knowledge about different types of wines, their ingredients, and the brewing process.

It is worth noting that this expertise is often taught to students enrolled in hospitality services or culinary courses. Those interested in pursuing this career path can consider enrolling in a diploma course in wine tasting. A wine taster with substantial experience can secure employment with a salary package starting from Rs 50,000.

Online Dating Ghostwriter

In the realm of dating apps, attracting others often relies on appealing profiles and captivating pictures. To gain an advantage in this competitive landscape, individuals may enlist the services of professional online dating ghostwriters who specialise in crafting profiles for dating platforms. These ghostwriters sometimes even assume the identity of their clients and engage in conversations with others.

If you are intrigued by this profession, having skills in creative and engaging writing, humour, and the ability to establish a connection with others is essential. The salary for this role varies based on experience, but typically starts at around Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per profile. By conducting a Google search, you can discover companies currently hiring for such positions.

Body Paint Artist

A professional body painter utilises the human body as their canvas, creating temporary works of art. Unlike tattoos, body painting is temporary and can last from a few hours to a few weeks. The designs can cover the entire body or be focused on specific areas, such as an arm or leg.

If you are interested in pursuing body painting, you may find courses and classes that can help you develop and refine your skills. Some body painters have also found value in acquiring makeup artist skills. As you develop your foundational skills, practice will play a crucial role in enhancing your abilities. Offering your services to paint your friends’ bodies can be a valuable opportunity to gain practical experience.

Doula

A doula is a woman who offers professional assistance and support during labour and delivery to pregnant women. It is important to note that a doula solely acts as a companion to the expectant mother and does not undertake any medical responsibilities.

Alongside providing emotional and physical support, a doula may also assist the expectant mother with various important tasks. Typically, a doula offers three main services: support throughout pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period. This includes helping the pregnant mother in locating healthcare providers, developing a birth plan, and offering guidance for informed decision-making during pregnancy.

