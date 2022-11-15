Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has commenced the application process for Jail Warders Exam 2022 from today, on 15 November. Interested candidates can apply for the examination on the official website of UKPSC – psc.uk.gov.in – till December 5, 2022. The recruitment drive intends to fill up 238 vacancies for Jail Warders post. Only those candidates are eligible to sit in the exam who have passed the intermediate exam or its equivalent. They should also have the working knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari script. The age limit of the applicants is 21 to 35 years as on 1 July, 2022. Out of the 238 posts of Jail Warder, 24 are reserved for women candidates. Out of the total number, 113 posts are reserved for male candidates from general category and 12 for general category female applicants.

Candidates from outside Uttarakhand may apply for general category posts, whereas candidates from the same state and related category may apply for reserved posts.

Candidates are required to meet the prescribed physical standards. According to the standards, the minimum height for the male candidates has been set at 165 cm for male candidates. Candidates from hilly areas are given a relaxation to the extent prescribed.

For more information and other details, look at the official recruitment notification link here:

https://psc.uk.gov.in/public/uploads/recruitment/763446965.pdf.

Here are the required steps to apply for Jail Warders posts:

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of UKPSC, click on the link which reads as “Jail Warders Exam -2022 – Notification, Advertisement, Syllabus and Online Application (Recruitment Notifications)”.

Step 2: After that, click on the official link.

Step 3: Properly fill in the asked details, upload the needed documents and submit the application form.

Step 4: Go through the form properly, download it, and take out its hardcopy for future reference.

Selection Process

The selection process of the candidates consists of physical measurement test (PMT), physical efficiency test (PET), which is of 100 Marks, written test of 100 Marks, document verification and medical examination. Note that the candidates of any category are not required to pay any fee during the application.

