The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will close the online registration window for Jail Warders Exam 2022 today, 5 December.

. According to the official notice, the commission is carrying out recruitment for a total of 238 vacancies. One can check the other details about the recruitment drive from the official notification.

The registration for the vacancies will end at 11:59 PM tonight. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official web portal at

As far as the age limit is concerned, the aspirants should be between the age of 21 and 35 years as on 1 July 2022. The applicants should have also passed the intermediate exam or its equivalent and should have a working knowledge of Hindi in the Devanagari script.

What are the steps to apply for the post of UKPSC Jail Warder?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Commission at psc.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the link that reads “Jail Warders Exam -2022 – Notification, Advertisement, Syllabus and Online Application (Recruitment Notifications)”

Step 3: Fill in your name and roll number with the login credentials, enter the details and pay the UKPSC application fees

Step 4: Then submit your UKPSC application form and then download it

Here is the direct link to apply for the Jail Warder post:

https://ukpsc.net.in/ JailGaurd22LV1/

For the latest updates related to the UKPSC recruitment process, candidates should keep a check on the Commission’s web portal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.