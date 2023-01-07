UKPSC Forest Guard admit card 2022 available from 12 January, check details here

The release date for the Forest Guard Exam 2022 admit card has been notified by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). The hall ticket will be made available to download from 12 January 2023. Candidates can view the notification on the official website of UKPSC. The UKPSC Forest Guard exam 2022 is going to be conducted on 22 January from 11 am to 1 pm at 13 district centres in Uttarakhand. The selection process comprises a written exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), and document verification. The UKPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 894 Forest Guard vacancies in the Uttarakhand Forest Department.

UKPSC Forest Guard admit card 2022 notification:

After landing on the official website of UKPSC, go to the “ANNOUNCEMENTS” section.

Under this section, click on the link which reads “06-01-2023 Forest Guard Examination- 2022 (Uttarakhand Forest Department) – Notification (Admit Card)”.

After this, the official notification will appear on your device’s screen.

Alternatively, you can directly download the official announcement by clicking here.

UKPSC Forest Guard admit card 2022: Steps for downloading

After landing on the official website, click on the Forest Guard exam admit card link when available.

Key in your login credentials and press submit.

The UKPSC Forest Guard hall ticket will be presented on the screen of your device.

Go through your admit card properly, download it and also take out its hardcopy for future reference.

UKPSC Forest Guard Exam: Documents to carry to the exam centre

A copy of the admit card

A photo ID proof provided by the government, such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Driving Licence, PAN Card, or Passport

Two passport-sized photographs

A copy of a bank passbook

Any other ID proof issued by a gazetted officer.

UKPSC Forest Guard: Pay scale

The pay scale for Forest Guard is Rs 21,700-69,100 (level 3).

