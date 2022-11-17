The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will end the online application process for the recruitment of Assistant Accountants in several state departments today, 17 November 2022. Candidates can apply for the openings on the official website of UKPSC. The online recruitment for the UKPSC Assistant Accountant posts commenced on 29 October. Applicants must be 21 and 42 years as on 1 January 2022 to apply for the post. UKPSC plans to fill up a total of 661 Assistant Accountants vacancies at various departments of the Uttarakhand government.

Read the official notice here.

Check the simple steps to apply for UKPSC Assistant Accountant:

Step 1: Visit UKPSC’s official website.

Step 2: Search and click on the “Assistant Accountant Examination- 2022” link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the application link and fill up the form.

Step 4: To complete the process, candidates have to upload all the required documents and submit the form.

Step 5: Take a printout of the UKPSC Assistant Accountant confirmation page for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for UKPSC Assistant Accountant recruitment 2022

Candidates should note that there is no application fee required for the above post. Apart from the age criteria, candidates should have an undergraduate degree in Business Administration or a postgraduate degree in accounting.

The selection process for the UKPSC Assistant Accountant 2022 exam includes a written exam, a Hindi typing test and document verification. Those who are selected for the post will receive a pay scale of Rs 29,200 to 92,300 (level-5) per month.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the official website of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission for the latest updates and information.

