UGC NET (Phase III) 2022: Admit Card for 23 September out; check direct link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the hall ticket for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)-Phase III exam on 23 September. Candidates can check and download their admit card from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the schedule, the UGC NET Phase III examination will be conducted on 23, 29 and 30 September as well as 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14 October 2022. Along with the admit card, the subject list and shift-wise schedule of the Phase III examination is available on the UGC NET website. The release date for the exam city advance intimation slip and admit card for the remaining Phase III exams will be informed shortly.

The Agency is conducting the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 Phase II & Phase III for Junior Research Fellowship as well as Assistant Professor posts.

Read the official notice here.

Find simple steps to download the UGC NET admit card 2022:

Step 1: Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search for “Download Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)” in the ‘latest news’ section.

Step 3: Enter your login details (application number, date of birth, and security pin). Then click on submit.

Step 4: The UGC NET admit card 2022 will appear on the screen. Check and then download it.

Step 5: Take a printout of the UGC NET 2022 admit card for future reference

Here’s the direct link.

Candidates appearing for the exam must carry the UGC NET admit card 2022 to the exam hall without fail. Those without the hall ticket will not be allowed to appear for the paper.

Candidates are advised to be in touch with the Agency’s website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates. For any clarification, candidates can send an email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

