UGC NET December 2022 Session: Application process ends today, check direct link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application process for the UGC NET 2023 Exam today, 17 January at 5 PM. Candidates who want to apply for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) Exam for the December 2022 session can submit their registration forms on the official web portal. The exam fee can be paid till 11:50 pm on 18 January. Candidates will be able to correct their application forms between 19 and 20 January till 11:50 pm. NTA will be releasing the exam city slip in the first week of February. The UGC NET December cycle admit card will be issued in the second week of February.

What are the steps to download the UGC NET exam datesheet?

Go to the official web portal.

Go to the link that reads “UGC NET December 2022 application” on the homepage.

Register yourself for UGC NET and then fill out the application form.

Upload all documents and submit the UGC-NET application fees, if any.

Submit the UGC-NET form and download it for future reference.

Take a printout of the UGC-NET application form, if needed.

Here is the direct link to apply for UGC NET December 2022.

It is to be noted that the UGC NET December exams will be conducted from 21 February to 10 March 2023.

What is the application fee for UGC NET exam?

The application fee is Rs 1100 for candidates belonging to unreserved and OBC categories. For General-EWS/OBC-NCL the application fee stands at Rs 550. The application fee is Rs 275 for candidates from SC/ST/PwD and Third gender categories.

The UGC-NET exam determines the eligibility of Indian nationals to become an ‘Assistant Professor’ or get a ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ in Indian universities and colleges. The examination is conducted twice a year.

