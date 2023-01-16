UGC-NET December 2022: Registrations to conclude on 17 January, here’s how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to end the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2022 application process tomorrow, 17 January. Candidates who haven’t registered for the exam can do so on the official website of UGC-NET. The last date to submit the examination fee via Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is 18 January. Applicants can make corrections in the application form from 19 to 20 January. The UGC-NET December 2022 is going to be held from 21 February to 10 March. The admit card for the exam will be made available in the second week of February.

The exam is being held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in universities and colleges across India.

Application fee

Candidates belonging to the category of unreserved/ Other Backward Class (OBC) are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1100. The application fee is Rs 550 for the General- Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/ OBC- Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) category applicants. Scheduled caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Person with a Disability (PwD)/ third gender candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 275.

Educational Qualification

The candidates must hold a Master’s degree or equivalent from a university recognized by the UGC. They need to have scored at least 55 per cent marks in their degree. The minimum required score for the SC/ ST/ PwD/ transgender category candidates is 50 per cent.

UGC NET December 2022: Steps to apply

After landing on the homepage of the official website of UGC-NET, click on the UGC NET December 2022 application form.

A new window will open on your device’s screen where you will need to register yourself.

Then, key in your login credentials, upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Download your UGC NET December 2022 application form, and take out a hard copy as well for future reference.

Note

Candidates are able to apply for the UGC-NET December 2022 exam via online mode only through the official website of UGC-NET. The application form in any other form won’t be accepted.

