UGC NET December 2022: Important notice regarding upper age limit issued

A notice regarding the age limit for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 session has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The agency has revised the age limit for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) as per the notification. The official notice can be accessed on the official website of NTA. According to the announcement, the NET Bureau of UGC has asked the NTA to fix the upper age limit for applying for the post of JRF as 1 December 2022 instead of 1 February 2023. As a result, the agency has decided that the last date to determine the upper age limit for the post of JRF is 1 December 2022.

It should be noted that for the post of Assistant Professor, no upper age limit has been set. A relaxation of five years has been provided in the upper age limit to candidates from the categories of:

Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL),

Scheduled Castes (SC),

Scheduled Tribe (ST),

Person with Disability (PwD),

Third gender.

The registrations for the UGC NET December 2022 exam are currently open. Candidates can apply for the exam till 7 January, 2023. The last date to pay the application fee is 18 January for the UGC NET December 2022. The exam is going to be held from 21 February to 10 March.

UGC NET December 2022: Steps to check the official notice

After landing on the official website of NTA, go to the section “LATEST @NTA”.

Now, click on “Read More” written next to the phrase which says “Urgent Attention to UGC NET December 2022 Candidates applying for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) – Reg.”

After this, the notice will open on your device’s screen.

Alternatively, you can directly download the notification by clicking here.

Application fee

General category applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1100. The fees is Rs 550 for the candidates belonging to the category of General-EWS/OBC-NCL. The fee is Rs 275 for the candidates of SC/ST/pwD/Third gender category.

UGC NET December 2022: Steps to apply for the exam

After landing on the official website of UGC NET, click on the link which reads “UGC NET December 2022 application form”.

A new page will open up after this. Now, press the link “UGC NET December 2022 application form” again.

Fill in your credentials on the NET portal.

Upload the necessary documents and submit the application fee.

After completing the UGC NET application form, download it and also take out a hard copy for future reference.

