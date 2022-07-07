UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022: Admit card out for 9 July exams; check direct link here

The NTA will conduct the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 exams on 9, 11 and 12 July and on 12, 13 and 14 August

The admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2021 and June 2022 cycle has been released by the National Testing Agency. It is to be noted that the NTA has released the hall ticket only for the papers to be held on 9 July.

In its official notice, the NTA has stated that the admit card for the 11 and 12 July exams will be released on the official website soon. Candidates can download their UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 hall ticket from ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Steps to download UGC NET hall ticket:

― Visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

― Click on the link that says “Download Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) (exam Date 9 July)”.

― Enter the required details including your application number and date of birth.

― The UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 hall ticket will appear on your screen

― Take a printout for future use.

Direct link is here.

The NTA will conduct the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 exams on 9, 11 and 12 July as well as 12, 13 and 14 August. “Admit Cards for the examination to be held on 11 and 12 July 2022 for concerned subject(s) are being released soon on the NTA Website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. The city intimation slip and admit card for the examination to be held on subsequent dates for concerned subject(s) shall be released in due course”, the NTA has stated in its notice.

The NTA has also stated that no applicant will receive the UGC NET hall ticket by post. View the notice here.

The UGC NET is held for admitting Junior Research Fellowships and Assistant Professors in Indian universities and colleges. While the exam is generally conducted twice a year, the postponement of December 2021 session due to COVID-19 led the NTA to merge the June 2022 and December 2021 cycle exams. For more information related to the UGC NET papers, you can visit the official website.

