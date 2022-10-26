The extended window to raise objections against the provisional answer key of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles – phase 4 will be shut today, 26 October. Candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional answer key can do so by logging in to the official web portal. Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key(s), may raise challenges by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. The objections can be raised till 11:50 PM. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. It is to be noted that the fee is to be paid online only.

What are the steps to raise objections against the UGC NET answer key?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the UGC NET exam at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to UGC NET Phase 4 Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in your NET login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Select the question against which you want to raise the objection.

Step 5: Make the payment of objection application fees and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the objection confirmation for your future reference.

Here is the direct link to raise objections against the answer key.

Here is the direct link to the date extension notification.

Candidates will be required to fill in their application number and password to download the question paper, answer key and response sheet.

In case an applicant faces difficulty in accessing the answer key, he/she should send an email to ugcnet@nta.ac.in. The notification regarding the result declaration will be displayed on NTA’s web portal in due course. Candidates are required to keep a check on the NTA’s official website for the latest updates related to the result.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been given the responsibility by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct UGC-NET, which aims to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship in Indian colleges and universities.

