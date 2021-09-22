The admit cards for the UGC NET are usually released about one week ahead of the exam

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2020 and June 2021 exam cycle admit cards are expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website.

Process to download the UGC NET 2021 hall ticket:

― Go to the official website at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

― Select the link for the UGC NET hall ticket that is given on the homepage

― Login using the required details such as your application number and date of birth

― The UGC NET admit card will be visible on screen

― Check the hall ticket to see if your details are correct and take a printout for the future

The admit cards for the UGC NET are usually released about one week ahead of the exam. According to News18, the hall tickets for the UGC NET 2021 exam are expected to be issued by the NTA sometime between 21 to 24 September.

The UGC NET is conducted by the NTA to determine the eligibility of applicants for the position of Assistant Professorship, JRFs or both at universities and colleges in the country.