UGC NET admit card for 8 and 10 October exams released; direct link here
Candidates have to use their application number and date of birth (DoB) to log in to the UGC NET portal.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the candidates whose exams are scheduled on 8 and 10 October for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) Phase-IV.
Candidates who are preparing for the exam can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To access the UGC NET admit card, candidates have to use their application number and date of birth (DoB) on the portal.
“In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.
The Agency is conducting the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles)-Phase IV for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor vacancies. The UGC NET exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
Candidates must read the instructions mentioned on the admit card and follow them correctly.
Find the official notice here: https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s301eee509ee2f68dc6014898c309e86bf/uploads/2022/10/2022100569.pdf
Check how to download the UGC NET hall ticket 2022:
Step 1: Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Search and click on the UGC NET admit card link
Step 3: Candidates need to submit their login details on the portal
Step 4: Then, check and download the UGC NET admit card
Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the UGC NET admit card for future reference
Direct link here:
https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22/downloadadmitcard/LoginDOB.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFV/yIzhTZHBze3wooSg9DjjeP2SFcV+P+R9kUHvj3PGK
UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule:
-8 October: Computer Science and Applications (Shift 1)
Economics, Rural Economics, Development Studies, Econometrics, Applied Economics, Development Economics, Co-operation, Demography, Planning or Development Studies, Business Economics (Shift 2)
-10 October: History (Shift 1 and 2)
Candidates are advised to carry a hard copy of their admit cards to their respective examination centres. Those who fail to carry their admit cards will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. For more details and updates, applicants must keep checking the official website on a regular basis.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 choice filling closes on 25 September, direct link
The choice filling process for NEET PG 2022 Counselling began on 20 September. Applicants who registered for the counselling process are advised to submit their choices by 11:55 pm on 25 September
CBSE extends deadline to submit Class 9, 11 registration data; check notice
The deadline to register for Classes 9 and 11 without a late fee has been extended till 15 October 2022. The registration with a late fee will be accepted from 16 to 30 October 2022
WBBSE Class 10 Exam: Madhyamik Pariksha timetable announced, check schedule
The Madhyamik Pariksha will be held from 23 February to 4 March and the timings are from 11:45 am to 3 pm. The total duration of the Class 10 exam will be three hours