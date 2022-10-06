The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the candidates whose exams are scheduled on 8 and 10 October for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) Phase-IV.

Candidates who are preparing for the exam can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To access the UGC NET admit card, candidates have to use their application number and date of birth (DoB) on the portal.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

The Agency is conducting the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles)-Phase IV for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor vacancies. The UGC NET exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates must read the instructions mentioned on the admit card and follow them correctly.

Find the official notice here: https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s301eee509ee2f68dc6014898c309e86bf/uploads/2022/10/2022100569.pdf

Check how to download the UGC NET hall ticket 2022:

Step 1: Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the UGC NET admit card link

Step 3: Candidates need to submit their login details on the portal

Step 4: Then, check and download the UGC NET admit card

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the UGC NET admit card for future reference

Direct link here:

https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22/downloadadmitcard/LoginDOB.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFV/yIzhTZHBze3wooSg9DjjeP2SFcV+P+R9kUHvj3PGK

UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule:

-8 October: Computer Science and Applications (Shift 1)

Economics, Rural Economics, Development Studies, Econometrics, Applied Economics, Development Economics, Co-operation, Demography, Planning or Development Studies, Business Economics (Shift 2)

-10 October: History (Shift 1 and 2)

Candidates are advised to carry a hard copy of their admit cards to their respective examination centres. Those who fail to carry their admit cards will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. For more details and updates, applicants must keep checking the official website on a regular basis.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.