UGC NET Admit Card 2022 releasing today, check steps to download

Candidates can check and download the UGC NET admit card from the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam is from 20 to 30 September

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) admit card for Phase 2 today, 16 September. It is to be noted that the hall ticket for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) exams will be released together. Candidates can check and download the UGC NET admit card from the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who applied for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 exams will be able to download the hall ticket using their application number and password on the portal. Candidates must note that the application number and password were created during the registration process.

According to the schedule, the UGC NET Phase 2 exam 2022 will be conducted from 20 to 30 September. It will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 64 subjects. The admit card for the UGC NET Phase 2 will be available through online mode only. Candidates are advised not to wait till the last date for downloading the hall ticket. Also, no candidate will be granted entry into the examination hall without an admit card.

When the admit card is released, candidates can follow these simple steps to download the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2:

– Visit the UGC NET official page at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

– Search and click on the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link that will be made available on the home page.

– Candidates have to enter their login details and click on submit.

– The admit card for UGC NET will appear on the screen.

– Check and save the admit card for the same.

– Keep a hard copy of the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for further necessity.

Find the notice here.

On 13 September, the agency issued the UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip on the website. For more related information and details, candidates must keep checking the official website of NTA UGC.

