UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for 14 October exam released, check direct link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the UGC NET admit card 2022 for December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), Phase-IV exam to be held on 14 October. Candidates preparing for the exam can check and download the admit card via the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET admit card 2022 can be accessed by candidates by using their application number and date of birth (DoB) on the portal. “In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” reads the notice.

Candidates who are appearing for the phase 4 exams are advised to carry a hard copy of the UGC NET admit card 2022. Along with that, they also need to carry a valid original photo identity as proof to the examination centre. Those who fail to bring both will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

The advanced intimation slips for the candidates who will appear for the exam on 14 October for Code: 46, 08, 82, 25, 58, 63, 03, 93, and 21 have already been released on the website.

Read notification on UGC NET 2022 admit card.

Read the notice on UGC NET 2022 city intimation slip.

Check how to download the UGC NET Admit Card 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the UGC NET admit card 2022 link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new page, candidates need to enter their login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Soon after submitting, the admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates must check the UGC NET admit card and download it.

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for further purposes.

Direct link.

The agency is conducting the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles)-Phase IV exam for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor. This exam is being held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.