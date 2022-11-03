The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 results for December and June exams today, 3 November. Once released, candidates can check and download the UGC NET 2022 result from the official websites including ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

To check the UGC NET 2022 result, candidates will have to log in using their application number and date of birth on the portal. NTA will release the UGC NET Result for all four phases. So far, the agency has not revealed any date or time for the UGC NET result. But as per earlier trends, once the final answer key of the exam is published, the results are declared soon.

On Wednesday, NTA released the final answer key of the UGC NET exam. Earlier, the agency released the provisional answer key for the same and the window to send objections by candidates closed on 26 October 2022.

Check the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022- Final Provisional Answer Keys here:

https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s301eee509ee2f68dc6014898c309e86bf/uploads/2022/11/2022110254.pdf

Steps to check UGC NET result 2022 when released:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the designated link provided for UGC NET 2022 Result/Scorecard on the main page.

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth, and security pin on the portal.

Step 4: The UGC NET 2022 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the UGC NET 2022 Result.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the UGC NET result for the December and June exams for future needs.

Candidates should note that each question in the UGC NET exam carries 2 marks. So, for every correct answer, a candidate will get 2 marks. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

The agency conducted the UGC NET exam on 9, 11, 12 July, 20, 21, 22, 23, 29, 30 September and 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 22 October this year. The examinations were conducted at several centres across the country. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of NTA for the latest updates.

