UGC NET 2022: Result to be declared today; check steps to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 result today, 5 November. According to the official announcement made by the Chairman of the UGC, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the UGC NET Result 2022 will be declared on Saturday (5 November). He informed candidates about the result date via his official Twitter handle. “UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday). The results will be available on the NTA website https://nta.ac.in,” reads the tweet.

UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday). The results will be available on NTA website https://t.co/HMrF8NRnOv#UGC-NET — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) November 4, 2022

Candidates who appeared for the December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) this year will be able to access their UGC NET result 2022 by entering their application number and date of birth on the portal. Candidates will be able to download their respective scorecards from the official websites – nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in once they are released. On 2 November (Wednesday), the Agency released the final answer key of the exam. The final answer key is always published a few days ahead of the main results.

Check the steps to download UGC NET Result 2022:

Go to the official website of NTA

Search and click on the UGC NET Result link that will be made available on the homepage

As the new page opens, candidates will have to key in their login details and click on submit

The UGC NET Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Check, save and download the UGC NET Result

Keep a printout of the same for future need.

NTA conducted the UGC NET exam in four phases this year. Phase 1 was held from 9 to 12 July, Phase 2 was conducted from 20 to 22 September, Phase 3 was scheduled from 23 September to 1 October and Phase 4 took place from 8 October 2022 to 14 October 2022.

