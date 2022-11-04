UGC NET 2022: Result to be declared on 5 November, check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 Result tomorrow, 5 November 2022. An official announcement about the same was made by the UGC Chairman, M. Jagadesh Kumar, who said that the results for the UGC NET exam will be made available on the official web portals at nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. “UGC-NET results will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday). The results will be available on the NTA website,” he tweeted.

UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday). The results will be available on NTA website https://t.co/HMrF8NRnOv#UGC-NET — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) November 4, 2022

The NTA decides the minimum qualifying marks that a candidate should score in order to clear the UGC NET exam 2022. Applicants must secure the minimum UGC NET qualifying marks in both papers in order to get shortlisted for the position of Assistant Professorship or JRF. For this year, general category aspirants are required to score at least 40 per cent marks in each of the papers, while 35 per cent marks are required by the candidates from reserved category.

What are the steps to check the UGC NET results?

Go to the official web portal of UGC NET

Click on the NTA result portal present on the homepage

Candidates can log in by filling in their application number and password. They can also log in by filling in their application number and date of birth.

Click submit after filling in the required details. Applicants should download the result for future reference after they check it.

The agency organised the UGC NET 2022 Exams in four phases for the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022. The exams were conducted from July to October 2022.

The NTA organises the UGC NET exam on behalf of the University Grants Commission. UGC NET is held to determine the eligibility of candidates for the vacancy of Assistant Professor/Lecturer and for the Junior Research Fellowship programme.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.