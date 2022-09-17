The phase 2 and phase 3 exams of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) are being conducted by the NTA for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor through a computer-based test

The subject wise schedule for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) phase 3 examination has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The schedule is available on the official website of UGC NET.

Candidates are advised to stay in touch with the NTA websites – https://www.nta.ac.in/ and https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ – to get the latest updates regarding the exam.

You can also download the schedule directly from this link.

The exam city intimation slips and the admit card for UGC NET phase 3 will be released in due course.

Steps to download the UGC NET phase 3 exam city intimation slip 2022 when its available:

Step 1: After landing on the official website of UGC NET, click on the link which reads, “Advance City Intimation Slip Phase – 3.”

Step 2: Key in the asked login credentials, such as application number, security pin, and date of birth. After doing that, just click on the submit button.

Step 3: Then, your UGC NET phase 3 exam city intimation slip will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4: Download the slip, and take out a hardcopy of it for future reference.

Eligibility criteria for UGC NET:

The candidates must have completed their Master’s degree with a minimum of 55 percent aggregate marks. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender category get a relaxation of 5 percent.

There is no upper age limit for the applicants to apply for the post of Assistant Professor.

The maximum age for the candidates to apply for the post of JRF is 31 years.

Exam pattern:

The UGC NET paper is objective-type multiple-choice based.

The duration of the question paper is 3 hours.

The paper is divided into two parts, paper 1 and paper 2.

Paper 1 is of 100 marks with 50 questions in it. Paper 2 consists of 100 questions, and carries 200 marks.

Paper 1 tests the teaching aptitude and reasoning ability of the candidates.

Paper 2 has questions based on the subject that the candidate has chosen.

