UGC NET 2022: NTA releases exam schedule, check official notice here

The national-level eligibility test is conducted twice in a year. Due to COVID-19, the December 2021 and June 2022 exam cycle of UGC NET got postponed. So, to regularise the examination cycles, NTA finalised and issued both December 2021 and June 2022 cycles into a single exam

The final examination date for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). As per the official notice, the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test 2022 will be held on 8, 9, 11, and 12 July as well as on 12, 13 and 14 August, this year.

Candidates who are preparing for the exam can check the UGC NET 2022 Examination schedule by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. “The detailed date sheet will be uploaded soon on the website,” the Agency informed through a notice.

Candidates can call the Agency’s Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in for any queries or clarifications.

Find official notice here.

Those who are unaware, the UGC NET is an exam to decide the eligibility of interested aspirants for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ and ‘Assistant Professor’ in renowned Indian universities and colleges.

Details on UGC-NET Exam:

Candidates appearing for the UGC NET test should note that it will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The eligibility examination will be held in two shifts, this year.

The first shift will begin from 9 AM to 12 PM, while the second shift will begin at 3 PM and conclude at 6 PM. The National Eligibility Test will comprise two papers and consist of objective and multiple-choice questions.

Candidates are advised to regularly keep a check on the agency’s website(s) nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in for all latest updates regarding the examination.

