UGC NET 2022: NTA releases exam city slip for October 11 exam, check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slips for the UGC NET 2022 exam to be held on 11 October. The examination this year is being conducted in phases and the candidates can download the slip from the official web portal. Candidates will have to key in their application number and date of birth in order to login and download their city intimation slip. Meanwhile, the NTA had earlier released the UGC NET admit card 2022 for exams scheduled on 8 and 10 October. The exams for the following subjects are scheduled to happen on 11 October:

Public Administration

Political Science

Anthropology

Music

What are the steps to download the City Intimation Slip?

Visit the official web portal

Go to “Advance City Intimation Slip” link

Fill in your NTA login details and submit

Check and download your UGC-NET city intimation slip

Take a printout of your slip for future reference

Here is the direct link to download the advance city intimation slip.

Candidates need to note that this is not the admit card for the examination. This is an advance intimation of the allotted exam city where the exam centre of a candidate will be located.

In case an applicant faces some difficulty in checking the examination city intimation slip, he/she should send an email on ugcnet@nta.ac.in. The notification regarding intimation for examination city allotment for other subjects will be displayed on NTA website(s), in due course. Candidates should keep a check on the NTA’s official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in for day-to-day updates.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been given the responsibility by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct UGC-NET, which determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship in Indian universities and colleges.

