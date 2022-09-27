The hall ticket for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)-Phase II has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the 29 September exam. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website. “Candidates who have opted for Commerce subject, the admit cards indicating details of their centres will be released later on as their exams have been scheduled after 30 September,” reads the official notice. The agency further informed that the above candidates will find ‘zzzzzzz’ in the column of the name of the exam centre on their admit card.

To access the hall ticket, appearing candidates have to submit their application number, date of birth, and security pin on the portal. If in case any candidate faces issues in downloading or checking the hall ticket; then they can contact NTA on 011-40759000 or e-mail the concerned department at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. Candidates are also advised to visit NTA’s official website for all the latest updates.

Applicants can find the official notice here.

Check out the simple steps to download the UGC NET admit card 2022:

Go to the official website of UGC NET.

Search and click on the link that reads- “Download Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)” which is available on the homepage.

Candidates have to enter their login details and click on submit.

The admit card for UGC NET Dec 2021 and June 2022 will appear on the screen.

Check, save and download the UGC NET admit card.

Keep a printout of the UGC NET hall ticket for future need.

Here is the direct link to download admit card.

Candidates are advised to carry the UGC NET admit card to the examination hall without fail. Those without it- will not be allowed to enter/appear for the exam.

