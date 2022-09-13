UGC NET 2022 exam city intimation slips to be released today, check details
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be issuing the exam city slips to the candidates appearing in phase 2 of the UGC NET 2022 exam today, 13 September. Applicants appearing for the exam will have to download it by visiting the commission’s official web portal. As per the notice released by the agency, the admit cards of the exam are scheduled to be released on 16 September. The NTA had earlier announced that the exam city intimation slip will be issued on 11 September, however, it was later postponed. As per the schedule, the UGC NET for the December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles phase 2 exam will be held between 20 September to 30 September. While NTA has not mentioned the exact time for the release of UGC NET exam city slips, the candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.
Here is the link to the official notice released regarding the UGC NET city intimation slip.
What are the steps to download the exam city intimation slips?
- Go to the official web portal of UGC NET.
- Find the link for the exam city information under the candidate activity tab.
- Fill in by entering your login details.
- Your exam city information slip will appear on the screen.
- Check the exam city allotted to you and download the page.
- Save a copy of the intimation slip for future use.
NTA will allot different dates and time to different candidates. The details of the same will be available on UGC NET Admit Card, however, with the exam city slips releasing today, candidates will be getting an idea about their venues.
UGC-NET is a test, which determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellow’ in Indian universities and colleges. The exam is conducted twice every year. Due to postponement of the exam because of COVID-19, the examination cycles have been merged.
In case a candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card in due course, he/she should contact on 011-40759000 or send an email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.
