The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advanced city intimation slip for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) – phase 4 for the 12 and 22 October exams. Candidates can check and download their city intimation slip from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

“Due to limited availability of examination centres on 12 October 2022 because of other ongoing examinations, the candidates appearing in Oriya subject (Subject Code 23) have been divided over two slots,” reads the notification.

The agency further informs that examination of candidates who are scheduled for the first slot will be held on 12 October 2022 and for the rest of the candidates, the examination will be conducted on 22 October this year.

The advance intimation slip is being displayed on the website for subjects including Education I, Oriya II, Geography II, and Tamil II. Candidates should note that the advanced city intimation slip is not the admit card for the UGC NET exam.

It is an advance intimation of the examination city allotted where the test centre will be located. It is being released to facilitate the candidates. As per the schedule, the UGC NET exam will be conducted on 12 and 22 October in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Read the official notice here:

https://www.nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20221009111658.pdf

Here’s how to check the city intimation slip for the UGC NET December 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official site at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the advanced city intimation link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: On the portal, enter the login details correctly and click on submit.

Step 4: The centre and city for the UGC NET 2022 exam will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the city intimation slip.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the city intimation slip for UGC NET for further need.

For more details and updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.

