UGC-NET 2022: Admit cards for 12 October exams released, check direct link
The UGC NET exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode as per the schedule released by the authorities
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET admit card for the 12 October papers. Candidates who will be appearing for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) Phase-4 can download their admit card through the official portal of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates can download their UGC NET hall ticket using their application number and date of birth. The testing agency is organising the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles)-Phase 4 for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor vacancies. The UGC NET exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode as per the schedule released by the authorities.
What are the steps to download the UGC-NET exam?
Step 1: Go to the official web portal of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Go to the UGC NET December Admit Card 2022 link present on the home page.
Step 3: Fill in your UGC NET login details and then click on submit.
Step 4: The exam admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check the NET exam admit card and download the page.
Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the NET exam admit card for future use.
Here is the direct link to download your UGC-NET admit card:
https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22/downloadadmitcard/LoginDOB.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFV/yIzhTZHBze3wooSg9DjjeP2SFcV+P+R9kUHvj3PGK
Recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had issued the advance city intimation slip for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) – phase 4 papers to be held on 12 and 22 October.
In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates should contact the NTA help desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to the agency at ugcnet@nta.ac.in
For the 12 October exams, candidates should take a printout of their UGC NET admit cards to carry with them to the exam centres. The admit card for the 13 October exam will be released soon by the agency.
