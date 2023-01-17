The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the deadline to submit feedback on the UGC draft regulations issued for setting up foreign universities in India. According to an official announcement made by UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain, the last date has been extended to 3 February 2023. The official notice is currently available on the main website of UGC at ugc.ac.in.

“In view of the requests being received from the stakeholders to extend the last date for submitting comments/suggestions/feedback on the aforesaid draft Regulations, the last date for receiving comments on the draft regulations is hereby extended to 3rd February 2023,” read the UGC notification. The Commission has further requested stakeholders to send their comments, suggestions, and other feedback for the draft regulations to ugcforeigncollaboration@gmail.com.

https://www.ugc.ac.in/pdfnews/5632417_Public-Notice-ext-of-Foreign-HEIs.pdf

The decision to extend the last date for submitting comments/suggestions/feedback on the draft was taken up after the Commission received requests for the same from stakeholders. On 5 January, UGC released a notification seeking comments from the stakeholders on the draft University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023.

As per the draft, foreign universities who wish to open campuses in India have to be ranked in the top 500 globally to apply or will have to be “highly reputed” in their own countries. The foreign university that opens their branches in India will be allowed to conduct offline classes only.

Earlier this month, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced the guidelines for foreign universities setting up campuses in the country. According to the rules, all renowned foreign universities that wish to set up their campus in India will be allowed to do so after receiving approval from the UGC. The Commission will give them approval for a period of 10 years only.

