UGC extends application dates for NET exam to 30 May 

Asian News International May 22, 2022 22:30:41 IST
New Delhi: The dates for the submission of forms for the upcoming University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) exam have been extended to May 30, 2022, informed the officials on Sunday.

The last date of fee payment has also been declared as 30 May.

Taking to Twitter, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar wrote, "In pursuant to representations from the candidates, regarding submission of online application form for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), it has been decided to extend the last date for submission and fee payment to 30 May 2022."

Kumar further suggested the candidates to visit the official website for more details.

Earlier, the NET exam for merged cycles was to be conducted in the first/second week of June 2022.

Updated Date: May 22, 2022 22:30:41 IST

