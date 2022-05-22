UGC extends application dates for NET exam to 30 May
The last date of fee payment has also been declared as 30 May
New Delhi: The dates for the submission of forms for the upcoming University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) exam have been extended to May 30, 2022, informed the officials on Sunday.
The last date of fee payment has also been declared as 30 May.
Taking to Twitter, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar wrote, "In pursuant to representations from the candidates, regarding submission of online application form for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), it has been decided to extend the last date for submission and fee payment to 30 May 2022."
Kumar further suggested the candidates to visit the official website for more details.
Earlier, the NET exam for merged cycles was to be conducted in the first/second week of June 2022.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
EPFO adds 15.32 lakh net subscribers in March; women’s participation in organised workforce rises
Age-wise comparison of payroll data showed that the age group of 22-25 years has been on the forefront by registering the highest number of net enrolments, with 4.11 lakh additions during March 2022
Teacher was ad-hoc, suspended: Sharda University tells UGC over question comparing Hindutva, fascism
UGC, which regulates higher education in India, had sought a detailed action-taken report from the Greater Noida-located private university over the last week's issue
UGC seeks report from Sharda University on 'objectionable' question about similarities between Hindutva, fascism
The higher education regulator has asked the Greater Noida-based private university to explain in the detailed action-taken report the steps taken by it to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future