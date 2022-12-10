All universities, colleges, and higher education institutions have been asked by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to mark Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav on 11 December. As per the UGC, they will be required to celebrate Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav every year on this day. A letter published by UGC on ugc.ac.in told the institutions that they are required to plan a day-long event to commemorate the Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav. It further read that this event should include a variety of indicative activities. As per the letter, the activities include an exhibition on the Bharatiya Bhasha, Bharatiya Bhasha Stalls dedicated to each language of a specific state or region, cultural programmes based on the classical history of the area, the wearing of ethnic dresses, quizzes, essay, classical music competitions, etc.

Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav will be observed as part of the Central Government’s Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, according to UGC. Additionally, Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav is in accordance with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. NEP 2020 emphasises India’s multilingualism and rich diversity.

The letter further reads that Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav will be celebrated on 11 December on the birth anniversary of Subramania Bharati, a multi-linguist, social reformer, nationalist poet, and freedom fighter from Tamil Nadu. She was also called “Mahakavi Bharati”. While explaining the reason behind picking Bharati’s birthday as the observance of this day, the note said that Bharati in his time was regarded as the bridge between the North and the South. The letter added that the national unity would be further strengthened by celebrating his Jayanti as Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav Day.

Universities were also encouraged by the UGC to conduct the My Language, My Signature campaign for the occasion. The UGC further added that the Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav should be observed in a grand manner. As per the UGC, promoting language harmony among Indian students and youth is one of the main goals of this day.

According to UGC, the observance of this day will contribute to the growing momentum for learning more Indian languages other than one’s mother tongue. UGC added that it would also encourage greater cultural awareness and inclusivity among people and society as a whole.

