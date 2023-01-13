UCEED, CEED 2023 admit card releasing today; check steps to download
The UCEED and CEED exam will be held on 22 January 2023 for three hours, that is from 9 am to 12 pm. The results for CEED 2023 will be announced on 7 March and the results for UCEED 2023 will be declared on 9 March
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay is all set to release the admit card for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2023 and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 today, 13 January. Students who applied for the entrance exam can download their hall tickets from their respective official websites which are UCEED and CEED, once it is released. Candidates will be able to download their UCEED and CEED 2023 admit cards by logging in to their user ID and password on the official portal. According to the schedule, IIT Bombay will conduct the UCEED and CEED 2023 exams on 22 January. Both the entrance exams will be held for three hours, from 9 am to 12 pm.
Candidates appearing for the UCEED 2023 exam are seeking admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) courses. The CEED 2023 exam is for candidates seeking admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes. It is mandatory for all UCEED and CEED 2023 appearing candidates to carry their admit cards to the exam hall. Without the admit card, they will not be allowed to enter the hall or appear for the entrance exam.
Check how to download the UCEED and CEED 2023 Admit Card:
- Go to the respective official websites, UCEED and CEED.
- On the official page, search and click on the UCEED or CEED admit card links when released.
- Then log in with the correct user ID and password on the new page.
- The UCEED or CEED 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.
- Check all the details mentioned on the UCEED/CEED admit card.
- Save and download the hall ticket. Also, take a printout of the UCEED/CEED admit card 2023 for future reference.
The schedule on the official website states that the results for the CEED 2023 exam will be announced on 7 March. The results for the UCEED 2023 exam will be declared on 9 March. The scorecard for the UCEED and CEED exams will be available for candidates on 11 March.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
UCEED 2021 Round 1: IIT Bombay announces seat allotment result; check uceed.iitb.ac.in
Candidates can accept the offered seat latest by 26 April, 23:55 hours. The result of the second round of seat allotment will be announced on 10 May followed by the Round 3 list on 10 June
UCEED, CEED 2022: Final answer keys to be released today; check ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in
Both the tests were held for candidates in two parts -- Part A and Part B; the first part (Part A) was an objective and computer-based test, while the second part (Part B) was a descriptive and offline mode test
UCEED 2022: Admit cards expected to be released tomorrow; check steps to download here
Candidates can download their UCEED 2022 hall tickets from the official website at http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/.