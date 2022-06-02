TSTET 2022: Admit card likely to be released on 6 June, check details here

The exam will be conducted on 12 June and will be divided into two parts - Paper I will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12 noon and Paper II will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm

The School Education Department of the Telangana government is likely to release the hall tickets for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022) on 6 June. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website - tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Candidates should note that the exam is scheduled to be conducted on 12 June in 33 districts of the state and will be divided into two parts - Paper I which will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12 noon and Paper II which will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates will be need their application number and date of birth to download the admit cards.

Steps to download the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test admit card:

Step 1: Candidates must go to the official website of the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test - tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card download link

Step 3: Fill in your application number, date of birth, and the other details that are asked

Step 4: Your TS TET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download your admit card and print it out for future correspondence

TS TET Hall Tickets 2022 should be carried to the exam hall as without these admit cards, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Candidates need to note that the total duration of each exam will be 2.5 hours. There will be two papers. Both the papers will consist 150 questions.

Pass marks for each category is as follows:

For the General category: 60 per cent and above For candidates from the Backward Classes: 50 per cent and above For candidates from SC/ST/ Differently abled (PH)** category: 40 per cent and above

The official notice stated, “With regard to Visually and Orthopedically disabled minimum 40% disability only will be considered. With regard to Hearing Impaired, minimum 75% disability will be considered under PH category.”

Check the official notification here.

