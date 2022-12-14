TSPSC recruitment 2022: Registration process for 247 lecturer posts begins today, check details

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has started the recruitment process for the posts of Lecturers today, 14 December. The deadline to submit the TSPSC Lecturer form is 4 January. Interested candidates can apply on the official web portal of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 247 Lecturer vacancies in 19 subjects. The selected candidates will be posted in Government Polytechnics under the state Technical education service.

Here are the subject-wise vacancy details:

Electrical and Electronics Engineering: 24 vacancies

Electronics and Communication Engineering: 41 vacancies

Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering: 1 vacancy

Automobile Engineering: 15 posts

Chemical Engineering: 1 post

Civil Engineering: 82 openings

Foot Wear Technology: 5 vacancies

Geology: 1 vacancy

Letter Press (Printing Technology): 5 vacancies

Biomedical Engineering: 3 vacancies

Mechanical Engineering: 36 posts

Metallurgy: 5 openings

Packaging Technology: 3 openings

Tannery: 3 posts

Textile Technology: 1 vacancy

Architecture Engineering: 4 vacancies

Pharmacy: 4 vacancies

Chemistry: 8 vacancies

Physics: 5 vacancies

The notification mentions that the objective type examination is likely to be conducted in the Month of May/June 2023 adding that the TSPSC has the right to conduct the exam either in a Computer based format or an offline OMR paper.

For more details, refer to the TSPSC official notification.

What is the age limit required?

The applicants should be a minimum of 18 years and should not be more than 44 years as on 1 July 2022.

What are the steps to apply for the TSPSC vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘New Registration OTR’ and then complete your candidate registration

Step 3: Once you have registered on the TSPSC website, login and apply for the desired post

Step 4: Fill up the TSPSC application form, upload your documents, and pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit the TSPSC registration form and take a printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply for TSPSC lecturer vacancies.

What is the TSPSC application fee?

Candidates should pay an application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 120. Check the notification for more details on fee exemption.

