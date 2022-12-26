The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released a notification inviting aspirants for recruitment to the post of Hostel Welfare Officer, Warden, Matron, and Lady superintendent. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

The online registration window will open on 6 January 2023 onwards and the last date to apply for the posts is 27 January 2023, till 5 pm. “For any technical problems related to Online submission and downloading of Hall Tickets please contact 040-23542185 or 040-23542187 (Call Time: 10.30 A.M to 1.00 P.M & 1.30 P.M to 5.00 P.M on working days) or mail to helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in,” reads the official notice. According to the recruitment notice, the examination (Objective Type) is scheduled to be held in August 2023.

Through this recruitment drive, TSPSC aims to fill up a total of 581 vacancies in the organisation. Applicants should also be willing to serve anywhere in Telangana. The minimum age requirement is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 44 years as on 1 July 2022. However, the upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Vacancy Details: (Total- 581)

Hostel Welfare Officer: 549 posts

Lady Superintendent Children’s Home: 19 vacancies

Warden: 8 openings

Matron: 5 positions.

Find the official recruitment notice here:

https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in/preview/PRESSNOTE/2022-HWO-NOTFN20221224000413.pdf

Before applying for the desired post, candidates must register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) portal. Those who previously registered with OTR can apply for the post by logging into their profile with their TSPSC ID and Date of Birth from OTR. Candidates need to pay Rs 200 and Rs 80 as the online registration fee and examination fee respectively.

The recruitment notice further states that the number of vacancies are subjected to variation on intimation being received from the Department concerned. The addition of vacancies, if any, will be accepted only before the date of examination. The deletion of vacancies, if any, can be affected up to the declaration of the result.

Read the notification for more details and information on educational qualifications, age relaxation, mode of payment, and others.

