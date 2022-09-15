The applicants must be between 18 and 44 years to be eligible for the vacancies. The selection will be done through a written exam

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released a notification inviting candidates for the posts of Town Planning Building Overseer. Aspirants who are interested can apply on the Commission’s official website at tspsc.gov.in.

The online registration process will begin on 20 September and end on 13 October 2022. “Addition of vacancies, if any, will be accepted only before the date of examination and an addendum to that effect will be issued,” reads the notification. Whereas, deletion of vacancies if any, can be effected up to the declaration of result, adds the notice.

The TSPSC has announced a total of 175 Town Planning Building Overseer vacancies. The selected candidates will work under the control of the Director of Town and Country Planning in Telangana’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department.

For more information on Town Planning Building Overseer post, read the official notice here.

Check how to register for TSPSC Town Planning Building Overseer Recruitment 2022:

Go to tspsc.gov.in and search for the online application link on the website

On the portal, enter the TSPSC ID, Date of Birth (DoB), and log in with an OTP to proceed.

Verify details from the OTR database and enter details like Examination Center, preference, and qualification among others.

Then, click on Save. Before logging out, pay the application fee.

Save and download a copy of the TSPSC Town Planning Building Overseer application for future reference.

Eligibility criteria, application fee and other details:

Candidates should be between the age group 18 and 44 years as on 1 July 2022. Aspirants should also hold a degree in BArch, BE/B Tech (Civil), B Planning / B Tech (Planning) or any equivalent degree from a recognised university.

An online examination fee of Rs 80 and an application fee of Rs 200 must be paid by all candidates.

Selection of candidates will be made by an objective type written examination. The hall tickets for the same will be issued seven days prior to the exam. The TSPSC recruitment exam is expected to be held in January 2023.

