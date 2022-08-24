TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 27 professor’s posts at tspsc.gov.in

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released a notification inviting candidates to the posts of Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors in Forest College Research Institute. Apply at tspsc.gov.in

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released a notification inviting candidates for the posts of Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors in Forest College Research Institute, Mulugu. The online registration process will open on 6 September and will close down on 27 September at 5 pm. Candidates can apply on the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. “Applicants shall register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) through the official website. Those candidates who have registered in OTR already shall apply by login to their profile using their TSPSC ID and Date of Birth,” reads the notification. Through this recruitment drive, TSPSC will fill up a total of 27 vacancies.

Details of vacancies: (Total-27)

- Assistant Professor: 21 posts

- Associate Professor: 4 positions

- Professor: 2 openings

Before applying, candidates are advised to read the notification completely. More details on eligibility criteria, salary structure, and selection process among others are mentioned in the official notice.

Find the notification here

Check how to apply for TSPSC Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘apply link’ against the professor, assistant professor, and associate professor posts.

Step 3: Then, candidates need to register for the desired posts

Step 4: Fill up the application form with the correct details.

Step 5: To complete the process, upload the required documents, pay the necessary fee and finally submit the form.

Step 6: Take a printout of the TSPSC Recruitment 2022 form for further reference

TSPSC Recruitment 2022:

Eligibility Criteria:

The minimum age requirement for the vacancies is 21 years. Whereas the maximum age limit is 61 years, as on 1 July 2022. The application fee can be paid online mode only and the processing fee is Rs 500.

For more details and updates on the same, candidates must keep a regular check on the official website of the Commission.

