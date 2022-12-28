Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will close the online application process for recruitment to different non-gazetted categories of posts in ground water department today, 28 December. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official web portal of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 25 vacancies. However, the number of vacancies is subjected to variation and will be dependent on the intimation received from the department concerned. An increase in the vacancies, if any, will be accepted only before the examination date and an addendum to that effect will be issued.

The TSPSC vacancy details are as follows:

Technical Assistant (Hydrology): 5

Technical Assistant (Hydrogeology): 7

Technical Assistant (Geophysics): 8

Lab Assistant: 1

Junior Technical Assistant: 4

What is the educational qualification required?

Technical Assistant (Hydrology): The aspirant should have done B.E (Civil Engineering) with Geology as one of the subjects or M.Sc(Hydrology) as a 2 years course.

Technical Assistant (Hydrogeology): The candidate must possess M.Sc. or M.Sc. (Tech.) or M.Tech. in Geology or Hydrogeology or Applied Geology from any University or Diploma of Associateship in Applied Geology from the IIT, Dhanbad.

Technical Assistant (Geophysics): Degree in M.Sc or M.Tech or M.Sc (Tech) or its equivalent in Geophysics.

Lab Assistant: An applicant should have a Degree in Science with Chemistry as one of their subjects.

Junior Technical Assistant: It is mandatory to have a Degree in B.Sc with Geology or he/she should be a Graduate with Mathematics or Geology as one of the subjects.

How to apply for the TSPSC vacancies?

Step 1: Log in to the official web portal of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ link and register yourself.

Step 3: Once you have registered, login to apply for the desired post.

Step 4: Fill up the TSPSC application form, upload documents, and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Submit the TSPSC form and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Click on the link below to apply for TSPSC vacancies:

https://application.tspsc.gov.in/CandidateEntry182022

What is the TSPSC application fee?

Candidates should pay an application processing fee of Rs 200 along with the examination fee of Rs 80. However, the unemployees are exempted from making an examination fee payment, and all employees of any Government (Central / PSUs / State / Corporations / Other Government Sector) are required to pay a prescribed examination fee.

