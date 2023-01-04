The registration window for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Lecturer recruitment 2022 will close today, 4 January, 2023. The recruitment drive intends to fill a total of 247 posts of Lecturers in Government Polytechnics in the state’s Technical Education Service. Candidates can apply for the recruitment on the official website of TSPSC tspsc.gov.in. Applicants need to pay an application processing fee of Rs 200 and an examination fee of Rs 120. The candidates must be between 18 and 44 years old as on 1 July 2022 to be eligible for the job.

TSPSC Lecturer 2022: Steps to apply for the posts:

Step 1: After landing on the official website of TSPSC, proceed by clicking on “New Registration OTR”. After this, complete your candidate profile.

Step 2: After the registration, login and proceed by applying for the desired post.

Step 3: Now, fill the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee.

Step 4: Then, submit your form, download it, and also take out a hardcopy for future reference.

Have a look at the subject-wise vacancy details:

Chemical Engineering: 1

Civil Engineering: 82

Electrical and Electronics Engineering: 24

Auto Mobile Engineering: 15

Bio-Medical Engineering: 3

Electronics and Communication Engineering: 41

Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering: 1

Foot Wear Technology: 5

Letter Press (Printing Technology): 5

Tannery: 3

Textile Technology: 1

Mechanical Engineering: 36

Metallurgy: 5

Packaging Technology: 3

Architecture Engineering: 4

Pharmacy: 4

Geology: 1

Chemistry: 8

Physics: 5

Note

The applicants have been advised to follow the website of TPSC on a regular basis in order to use the edit option, if provided by the Commission at any point of time. No separate notification or advertisement will be released in any newspaper and no individual intimation will be given.

Applicants producing certificates provided by the competent authorities in Telangana alone are eligible for claiming various reservations like SC/ST/BC/ EWS/PH etc.

