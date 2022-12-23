The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has postponed the online application date for the posts of Junior Auditor, Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, and Ward Officer in various departments under Group-IV Services.

The registration process for the Group-IV posts was to begin today, 23 December 2022 but due to technical reasons, it has been postponed to 30 December 2022. “Due to technical reasons the online applications will commence from Dt:30/12/2022 and the last date for online application will be up to 05:00 PM on Dt:19/01/2023,” reads the notice.

Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in from 30 December onwards. As per the official notice, the last date to register for the posts is 19 January 2023, up to 5 pm. Official notice further indicates that the examination (objective type) is expected to be conducted in the month of April/May 2023.

Notice on TSPSC Group-IV 2022 registration date deferred:

https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in/preview/PRESSNOTE/Group-IV%20webnote20221222233427.pdf

Read the TSPSC Group -IV 2022 Notification here:

https://tspsc.gov.in/uploadPDF/19-2022-GR-4-WEB-NOTE20221201162953.pdf

Check the TSPSC Group – IV vacancy details here:

Municipal Administration and Urban Development: 2,701

Revenue Department: 2,077

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development: 1,245

Higher Education Department: 742

Scheduled Castes Development Department: 474

Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department: 338

Backward Classes Welfare Department: 307

Finance Department: 255

Tribal Welfare Department: 221

Minorities Welfare department: 191

Home Department: 133

Labour, Employment Training and Factories Department: 128

Secondary Education Department: 97

Consumer Affairs Food & Civil Supplies Department: 72

Irrigation and Command Area Development: 51

Agriculture and Co-Operation Department: 44

Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Department: 23

Transport, Roads and Buildings Department: 20

Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens Department: 18

Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department: 13

Industries and Commerce Department: 7

General Administration Department: 5

Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries: 2

Energy Department: 2

Planning Department: 2

A detailed notification on the Group-IV Services will be issued on the day of the registration. The notice will include information on the age limit, educational qualifications, breakup of vacancies, the scale of pay, community, and other instructions.

Candidates should keep in mind that the number of vacancies and departments are subject to variation on intimation being received from the departments concerned. Candidates must read the notification carefully before applying.

