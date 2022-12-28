Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the hall ticket for Women and Child Welfare Officer exam today, 28 December, 2022. Candidates are now able to download their admit cards on the official website of TSPSC – tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC is conducting an exam for the recruitment to the post of Women and Child Welfare Officer, including Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Additional CDPO, ICDS and Manager of WareHouse, in Women Development and Child Welfare Department in Telangana. The TSPSC CDPO exam is set to be held on 3 January, 2023 via online mode, that is Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT).

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 23 posts. The TSPSC CDPO recruitment process comprises a written exam of 450 marks. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of this written examination.

TSPSC CDPO Exam Pattern

The questions in the examination paper are going to be of objective type. The exam comprises 2 papers, namely General Studies & General Abilities and Concerned Subject (Common to All) (Degree level). The entire paper will have 150 questions, and the candidates will be given 150 minutes to solve them.

TSPSC CDPO Exam Result

The TSPSC CDPO exam result will be announced on the official website of TSPSC. Candidates will be able to access the scorecard and result by logging in using their TSPSC ID provided during the registration.

Salary

The pay scale of TSPSC CDPO post ranges between Rs 51,320 – 1,27,310 per month. The salary consists of basic pay, grade pay, and allowances as sanctioned by the government of Telangana.

Steps for downloading TSPSC CDPO admit card:

Step 1: After landing on the official website of TSPSC, click on the link which reads as “Download HallTicket for Child Development Project Officer”.

Step 2: Then, you will be sent to another page. You will be required to key in your TSPSC ID and date of birth.

Step 3: After this, fill in the captcha and click on “Download PDF”.

Step 4: Download your admit card, properly go through it, and take out a hardcopy for future reference.

