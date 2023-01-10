Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will issue the Women and Child Welfare Officers exam 2022 preliminary answer keys today, 10 January. Candidates will be able to download their Response Sheets along with Preliminary Keys from the official web portal at tspsc.gov.in.

The objections to the Preliminary Keys will be accepted online through the link provided in the TSPSC web portal from 11 to 15 January at 5 PM. Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 23 vacancies for Women and Child Welfare Officer (Including Additional Child Development Project Officer, Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, and Manager of Warehouse), ICDS in Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the State of Telangana.

What are the steps to check TSPSC CDPO answer key 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Find the TSPSC CDPO answer key link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your TSPSC login credentials

Step 4: Check your TSPSC CDPO answer key

Step 5: Keep the TSPSC CDPO hard copy of the same for future reference

The TSPSC CDPO exam was held on 3 January 2023 through online mode i.e., Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT).

The announcement about the provisional answer key was made on the TSPSC’s official web portal through an official notice, the link to it is given below:

https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in/preview/PRESSNOTE/Web%20Note-CDPO-Preliminary%20keys20230107152912.pdf

