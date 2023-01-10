TSPSC CDPO 2022 provisional answer key releasing today, check details
The objections to the Preliminary Keys will be accepted online through the link provided in the TSPSC web portal from 11 to 15 January till 5 PM
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will issue the Women and Child Welfare Officers exam 2022 preliminary answer keys today, 10 January. Candidates will be able to download their Response Sheets along with Preliminary Keys from the official web portal at tspsc.gov.in.
The objections to the Preliminary Keys will be accepted online through the link provided in the TSPSC web portal from 11 to 15 January at 5 PM. Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 23 vacancies for Women and Child Welfare Officer (Including Additional Child Development Project Officer, Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, and Manager of Warehouse), ICDS in Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the State of Telangana.
What are the steps to check TSPSC CDPO answer key 2023?
Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in
Step 2: Find the TSPSC CDPO answer key link on the homepage
Step 3: Fill in your TSPSC login credentials
Step 4: Check your TSPSC CDPO answer key
Step 5: Keep the TSPSC CDPO hard copy of the same for future reference
The TSPSC CDPO exam was held on 3 January 2023 through online mode i.e., Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT).
The announcement about the provisional answer key was made on the TSPSC’s official web portal through an official notice, the link to it is given below:
https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in/preview/PRESSNOTE/Web%20Note-CDPO-Preliminary%20keys20230107152912.pdf
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.Candidates should keep a check on the TSPSC web portal for latest updates.
also read
Karnataka PGCET 2022 results to release tomorrow; check steps to download
Candidates need to log in using their registration number and password on the portal to download the PGCET 2022 result
CSI CSEET 2023: Admit Card expected to release today on icsi.edu; check details here
The CSEET 2023 computer-based exam will be held on 7 January for a duration of 2 hours. More details on the official website
AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2022: Web option entry process begins; check schedule
The last date for submission of the web entry option is 30 December 2022. APSCHE will release the seat allotment result on 2 January 2023