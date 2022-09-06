TSPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022: Registration to begin on 22 September

Before applying for the post, candidates must register themselves in the One Time Registration (OTR) through the Official Website of TSPSC by entering the OTP sent to their registered mobile number

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will begin the online application process for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Executive Engineers in various Engineering Services on 22 September 2022. Interested candidates can register themselves online through the official website of TSPSC. The online application window will remain open till 15 October. “Before applying for the post, candidates must register themselves in the One Time Registration (OTR) through the Official Website of TSPSC by entering the OTP sent to their registered Mobile Number,” the official notification suggests.

According to the authority, any additional vacancies will only be accepted prior to the examination date, and a related addendum will be published. “Deletion of vacancies if any can be effected up to the declaration of result,” the release further adds.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 1,540 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer. Among them, there are 302 vacancies for AEE(Civil) in the PR & RD Dept (Mission Bhagiratha), 211 vacancies for AEE(Civil) in PR & RD Dept, 147 vacancies for AEE (Civil) in MA & UD-PH, 704 vacancies for AEE in I&CAD Dept, 145 vacancies for EE (Civil) in TR & B, 15 vacancies for AEE (Civil) in T.W. Dept, 13 vacancies for AEE (Electrical)) in TR & B, and 3 vacancies for AEE (Mechanical) in I&CAD (GWD). The commission has mentioned detailed information regarding the open vacancies including the pay scale for each post in the official notification available on the official website. In case of any doubt, aspirants are instructed to read the notification properly before proceeding with the application.

Age limit: The age limit to apply for the TSPSC Assistant Engineer posts is 18-44 years as of 1 July 2022.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant Engineering programme from any recognised university across the country.

Application Fee: As the online application processing fee, candidates will require to pay Rs 200 while they will need to pay Rs 120 as the examination fee.

Steps to follow while applying for TSPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment 2022:

Go to the official TSPSC site.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘TSPSC AEE recruitment 2022.’

Complete the online registration and continue with the application.

Fill up the form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the processing fee and examination fee.

Submit the form, download it and keep a printout for any future use.

