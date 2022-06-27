TS TET 2022 results to be declared soon, check steps to download scorecard
The Telangana TET exam was held on 12 June in 33 districts of the state in two shifts from 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm
The Telangana department of school education is expected to declare the result of the State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022) today, 27 June. Candidates can download the results from the official website at tstet.cgg.gov.in.
What are the qualifying marks for each category?
The qualifying marks for the candidates belonging to the General category is about 60 per cent and above. Candidates belonging to Backward Classes need to score at least 50 per cent and above, whereas for candidates from the SC, ST and differently abled categories, the qualifying marks is 40 per cent.
What are the steps to check the TS TET Results?
Step 1: Go to the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the TS TET 2022 result link available on the homepage
Step 3: Key in your login details and then click on submit
Step 4: The result will reflect on the screen
Step 5: Take a print out
It is to be noted that 90 per cent of the applicants in the state had appeared for the exam and a total of 3,18,506 (90.62 per cent) aspirants were present for the morning Paper-1 exam, while 2,51,070 (90.35 per cent) candidates were present for the afternoon Paper-2 exam. Candidates should note that a combined declaration of the results is expected to be made on the website.
For the latest updates on the results of TS TET, candidates are advised to check the official website and in case of high traffic on the web portal, the aspirants are suggested to wait for some time and try again.
