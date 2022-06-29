TS TET 2022: Result to be out on 1 July, here's how to check scorecard

The examination was conducted in two categories - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 was from 9:30 AM to 12 noon and Paper 2 was from 2:30 pm to 5 pm

The Department of School Education in Telangana has declared the result date for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 (TS TET). The result will be announced by the authority on 1 July 2022. Candidates who have appeared for TS TET this year can check their results from the official website of TS TET which is tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Previously, the result was slated to be announced on 27 June 2022. But, it got delayed due to some unknown reasons. As per the local media reports, Telangana’s Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy has asked the Department of School Education to release the TS TET 2022 result without any further delay. A meeting was held regarding the topic on 28 June 2022 right after the state education minister announced the TS Inter Result.

This year, TS TET was conducted on 12 June 2022 in 33 districts across the state. The examination process was conducted in two categories - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 was from 9:30 AM to 12 noon and Paper 2 was from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

For Paper 1, a total of 3,51,468 candidates registered and among them, 3,18,506 candidates have taken the exam. A total of 2,77,900 candidates registered for Paper 2 and out of them, 2,51,070 candidates have appeared in the exam.

Paper 1 is for those candidates who want to be the teacher of Class 1 to Class 5 and Paper 2 is for those candidates who want to be the teacher of Class 6 to Class 8. Aspirants who wish to qualify in both of the categories need to appear for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Once a candidate clears the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test, the qualifying certificate for appointment will be valid for a lifetime.

Steps to follow while checking the TS TET Result 2022:

Go to the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in.



Click on the link of ‘TS TET Result 2022’, available on the homepage.



Login using valid credentials and submit.



A window will show your TS TET 2022 Result.



Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.