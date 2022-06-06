TS TET 2022: Hall ticket released at stet.cgg.gov.in; check direct link to download here

The TS TET will be held on 12 June in two sessions -- Paper I will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon, while Paper II will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The results will be declared on 27 June

The hall tickets for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) have been released today, 6 June, by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana State. Candidates can download their TS TET hall tickets from the official website — tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Here's how to download your TS TET 2022 admit card:

Visit tstet.cgg.gov.in and click on the link for TS TET 2022 hall ticket

Key in the required log in details

The TS TET hall ticket will appear on your screen

Check your details and download for future use

Direct link here.

The TS TET will be held on 12 June in two sessions. Paper I will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while Paper II will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The TS TET results will be declared on 27 June.

According to the TS TET information bulletin, applicants are not “allowed to carry any textual material, calculators, Docu Pen, slide rules, log tables, and electronic watches with facilities of calculator, printed or written material, and bits of papers, mobile phone, pager or any other device, except the Hall Ticket and Black Ball Point pen inside the Examination room / hall”.

If any aspirant is found to be in possession of any of the above items, their candidature will be treated as ‘unfair means’ and their current exam will be cancelled. The applicants will also be debarred for future exams.

For General candidates, the pass marks in TS TET is 60 per cent and above. For SC/ST/Differently abled applicants, the passing marks is 40 per cent and over. View the Information Bulletin here for any queries related to the TS TET syllabus, paper pattern and other details.

The TS TET is held for determining the eligibility of teachers for classes I to VIII in schools. The qualifying certificates for appointment issued by the TS TET authorities are valid for life. For more information related to the exam, candidates can visit the official TS TET website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.