TS POLYCET 2022: Application window open till 4 June, check details here

The TS POLCET 2022 will be conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana, on 30 June. The result will be declared 12 days after the exam

The online application process for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 has been started by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) at polycetts.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply till 4 June without any late fee and till 5 June with a late fee of Rs 100.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana, will conduct the TS POLYCET 2022 examination on 30 June (Sunday). The duration of the examination process will be 2 hours 30 minutes. This will be a single-paper examination and the question paper will be based on the syllabus in the subjects of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry & Biology. The result will be declare 12 days after the examination. SBTET will confirm the result date on the official website. Aspirants are advised to read the official notification for further details.

Read the notification bulletin here.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who have successfully cleared the SSC (Class 10) or its equivalent exam recognised by the Telangana Board are eligible to apply for TS POLYCET 2022. The candidates who are appearing for the SSC 2022 Examination are also available to apply.

Application Fee:

Aspirants from General category need to pay Rs 450 as the application fee. Candidates from SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 250.

Steps to follow while applying for the TS POLYCET 2022:

Go to the official website, polycetts.nic.in

Click on the ‘File Application’ link and fill up the form

Register by entering the Class 10 exam details

Click on the ‘Show Application Link’ button

Fill up the TS POLYCET 2022 application form and upload the necessary documents

Pay the required application fee and submit

Download the TS POLYCET application and take a printout

Direct link to apply is here.

TS POLYCET offers admission to all Diploma Courses in Engineering/Non-Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnic colleges in Telangana State. The counselling process will be based on the merit list and the merit list will be made in accordance with the marks obtained in TS POLYCET.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.