TS PGECET 2022 counselling process begins today, check official notice
Candidates can register for the TS PGECET round 1 counseling process at tsche.ac.in. The counselling process for TS PGECET will continue till 2 October 2022
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the counselling process for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) today, 19 September. Candidates can register for the TS PGECET round 1 counseling process on the official website of TSCHE. The counselling process for TS PGECET will continue till 2 October. “All the entries should be correct, and the candidates are responsible for any incorrect entry,” reads the notification. Candidates applying for the TS PGECET 2022 counselling will have to pay a processing fee that is non-refundable. The processing fee has to be paid through online mode (Credit / Debit Cards / Internet Banking) in favour of ‘Secretary, TSCHE’.
Students belonging to the general category need to pay Rs 1,200 as a processing fee. Whereas candidates belonging to the SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 600 for the same. Candidates applying for the TS PGECET counseling process will also have to upload all scanned copies of their certificates for verification.
Schedule for TS PGECET 2022 Admission:
- Issue of notification on 16 September.
- Online Registration cum verification, online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification (as per guidelines): 19 September to 2 October 2022.
- Physical verification of Special category certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by slot booking: 22 to 24 September 2022.
- Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates and call for corrections if any through e-mail on 4 October.
- Exercising web options- Phase I: 7 to 9 October
- Edit of web options-Phase –I: 10 October
- List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college wise and placed on the website (Phase-I) on 12 October
- Reporting at concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates along with Tuition Fee receipt (if any): 12 to 15 October
- Commencement of class work on 17 October.
Read the official notification here.
After the successful verification of certificates, candidates will be considered eligible for further admission process. A total of 11,931 candidates are eligible to appear for the TS PGECET Counselling this year. Documents required for verification are available in the notification.
