TS Inter results 2022: TSBIE to declare 1st and 2nd year Intermediate scores at 11 am today, details here

The 1st and 2nd year intermediate results will be released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) today, 28 June. The intermediate results will be declared at 11 am, and can be checked on the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

What are the minimum marks required to clear the TS Inter exam 2022?

The students are required to secure a minimum 35 percent marks to clear the TS inter 1st year and 2nd year exams.

How to check the TSBIE intermediate results?

Step 1: Visit the the official website of TS board at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the TS Inter 2022 result link on the homepage (The link will be activated at 11 AM).

Step 3: Fill in the details asked in the space provided and press submit.

Step 4: Your TS Inter result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save or print a copy of your TS Inter result 2022 for future reference.

Those who have appeared in the exam can also check TSBIE intermediate results on the official websites: bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and also private websites including examresults.net and manabadi.co.in.

Students need to check if the details mentioned on their scorecard like their name, name of the school, subjects taken, pass/fail status etc., are accurate. In case of any discrepancy, they can contact the TSBIE.

Around 9 lakh students had taken the TS Intermediate Exams this year. The Telangana Intermediate exams were held offline in two shifts. Telangana Intermediate TS 1st year exams were held from 6 May to 23 May, while the Telangana Intermediate TS 2nd year exams were conducted from 7 May to 24 May.

It is to be noted that the physical examinations for Telangana students were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is for the first time in two years that the Board conducted offline exams for Intermediate 2nd year students.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Board to check the latest updates related to the announcement of the results.

